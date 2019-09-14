Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.74. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.59. 1,054,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,008. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

