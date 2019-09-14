Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the lowest is ($1.95). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($6.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 601,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,177. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,759,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,728,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 556,825 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

