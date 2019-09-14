Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,765.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $38,765.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.04459813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 42,242,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,209 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

