Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257,146 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises 4.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,573. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

