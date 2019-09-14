American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report sales of $427.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $433.38 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $424.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.