American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 126,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,348. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

