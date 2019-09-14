American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Trading Down 21.3%

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) dropped 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.61, approximately 644,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 208,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

ARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 266,776 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Company Profile (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

