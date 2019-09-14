American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Trading Down 21.3%

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) dropped 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.61, approximately 644,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 208,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
ARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.01.
American Renal Associates Company Profile (NYSE:ARA)
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.
