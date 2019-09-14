American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) to announce $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. 2,011,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,514. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16,538.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,819,000 after buying an additional 973,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,811.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

