Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,203,000 after buying an additional 825,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 487,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 635,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 393,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,609. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

