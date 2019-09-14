Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Purchased by CQS Cayman LP

CQS Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365,010 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP owned 1.76% of Ambac Financial Group worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 129,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 130,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,018. The firm has a market cap of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.