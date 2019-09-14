Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Qtron Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.96 on Friday, reaching $1,837.59. The stock had a trading volume of 765,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,820.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,836.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

