AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $78,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $803,000.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 259,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 948,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,977. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of AMAG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 876,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,566. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $398.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.