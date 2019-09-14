Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

ASPS opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 125.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.0% during the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 20,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

