Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.08

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.08. Alta Mesa Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,723,028 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.
