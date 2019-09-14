Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by CQS Cayman LP

CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of CQS Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CQS Cayman LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $1,240.03. 999,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,668. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $859.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

