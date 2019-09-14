Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,042,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,234.21. 126,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,189.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,163.30. The company has a market cap of $836.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

