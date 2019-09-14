Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73, 388,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 204,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.