ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.08.

ALE opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $88.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $510,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ALLETE by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

