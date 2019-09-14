Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,771 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 5.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,169,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Allergan stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.57. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

