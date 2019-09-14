Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01).

ALNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

