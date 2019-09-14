Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,266,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 4,689,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Allegion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Allegion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.24. 1,045,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,024. Allegion has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

