Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 310.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,869. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $154.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,489,312.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 445,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $897,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,183 shares of company stock worth $13,344,360 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.