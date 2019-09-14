Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 560,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 96.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 403,810 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $30,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $27,068,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $25,927,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

