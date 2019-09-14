Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,230 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Akamai Technologies worth $55,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,218. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

