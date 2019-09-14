Aion (AION) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Koinex. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00203822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01157501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 345,027,193 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

