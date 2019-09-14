Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.46. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 5,284 shares trading hands.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.