Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Agenus stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Agenus by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 79,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agenus by 80,579.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agenus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

