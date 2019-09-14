Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Agenus stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.88.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.