Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $12.00. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 25,282,683 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $372.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

