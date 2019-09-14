Adshares Price Tops $0.0828 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Adshares token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $3,352.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,891,774 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

