Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,133 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises 5.3% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned 2.00% of Adient worth $45,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Adient by 231.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,685. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

