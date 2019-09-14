AdEx Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $132,706.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

