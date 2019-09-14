Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACUR opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

