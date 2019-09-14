Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Actuant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.
ATU stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.
In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth $6,225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 94,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period.
About Actuant
Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
