Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Actuant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.

ATU stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Actuant will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth $6,225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 94,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

