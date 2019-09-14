Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRGF. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS ACRGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Acreage has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

