Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,881,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,273 shares of company stock worth $5,535,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 708,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,597. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

