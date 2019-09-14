Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.13 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $43.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.19 billion to $43.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.68 billion to $46.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.43. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,197,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

