ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. ABIOMED posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $186.41. The stock had a trading volume of 282,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,684. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.96. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

