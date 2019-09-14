831 Shares in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. 77,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,047 shares of company stock worth $1,799,221. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

