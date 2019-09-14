7,650 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $169,000.

Thermon Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 2,250 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Pribble acquired 1,400 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $186,965 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

