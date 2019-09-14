$760.56 Million in Sales Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $760.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $752.31 million to $772.65 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $558.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,260. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $936,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,165,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,780. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

