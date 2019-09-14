$557.39 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $557.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $557.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

DOOR remained flat at $$57.75 during trading on Monday. 84,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.33. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

