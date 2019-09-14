$529.95 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to announce $529.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.89 million and the highest is $536.00 million. Rexnord posted sales of $524.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $368,108.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,262.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $349,545.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,952.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,355 shares of company stock worth $798,013. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 4.6% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 1.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

RXN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 562,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,287. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

