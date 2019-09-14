51,931 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 565,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

