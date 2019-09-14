$51.20 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report $51.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $53.04 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $214.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.85 million to $224.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.15 million, with estimates ranging from $181.99 million to $246.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Diana Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 195,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

