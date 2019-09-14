$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to report sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.77 billion and the highest is $5.88 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $24.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.43 billion to $41.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

BMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,133,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

