31,678 Shares in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Acquired by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. WT Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Huami at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Huami by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huami by 43.1% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Huami during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Huami in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huami in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huami from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE:HMI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $684.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Huami Corp has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 9.74%.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

