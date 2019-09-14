$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $13.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

NYSE ED traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.81. 1,662,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,264. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.08. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

