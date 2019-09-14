$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. ASML reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $13.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $14.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ABN Amro began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 671,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.44. ASML has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $251.23.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.