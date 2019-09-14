28,282 Shares in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 1,951,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

