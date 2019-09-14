2,686 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,143. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

